Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $172.95 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Western Digital worth $172,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $317,389,000 after buying an additional 360,207 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $259,153,000 after buying an additional 73,511 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after buying an additional 1,764,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,645,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 233,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,598. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

