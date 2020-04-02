Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $175.54 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,984 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $175,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591 shares of company stock worth $198,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average is $131.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.55.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

