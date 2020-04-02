Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $184.52 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of NVR worth $184,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,749.00.

NVR stock traded up $23.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,433.24. 578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,219. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,374.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,649.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $58.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

