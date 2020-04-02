Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,569 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Cintas worth $170,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $161.57. 418,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,701. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.59. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

