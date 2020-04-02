Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Emerson Electric worth $173,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $47.91. 1,957,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,902,063. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

