Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,322 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Cummins worth $160,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $23,102,111,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,306,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.29.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.18. 424,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

