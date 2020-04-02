Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Hershey worth $153,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,552,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

