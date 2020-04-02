Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,019 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Omnicom Group worth $164,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,006,000 after acquiring an additional 585,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,155,000 after acquiring an additional 530,317 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 426,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

OMC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.03. 37,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.