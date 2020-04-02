Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.32% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $128,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.40. 305,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $65.55 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.09.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

