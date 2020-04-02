Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,563,282 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,342,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563,282 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Vereit worth $187,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VER has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 3,320,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,929,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

