Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,839 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of TE Connectivity worth $160,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 284,192 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

