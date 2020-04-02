Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,502 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,398 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Splunk worth $140,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Splunk by 645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,788. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.