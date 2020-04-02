Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Vistra Energy worth $128,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 168,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders have acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last 90 days. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

