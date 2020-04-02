Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Msci worth $163,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,726,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Msci by 801.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after buying an additional 647,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 241,923.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.56.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,665. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $201.71 and a 52 week high of $335.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

