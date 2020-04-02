Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,765,142 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of VICI Properties worth $150,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $40,116,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $591,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,196. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,225.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

