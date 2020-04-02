Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,848 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,848 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.18% of ITT worth $141,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. 16,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,047. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

