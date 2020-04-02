Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 286,379 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 286,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Amphenol worth $133,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,462,000 after purchasing an additional 328,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NYSE APH traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,412. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

