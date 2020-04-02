Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 302,373 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,373 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kimberly Clark worth $165,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 908,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,548. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.88. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.