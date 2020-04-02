Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 313,768 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,768 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.90% of Stag Industrial worth $182,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Stag Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

STAG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 393,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

