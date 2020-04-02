Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 362,107 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $137,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 698,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.