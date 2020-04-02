Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 373,255 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Allstate worth $170,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $14,672,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 485,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.76. 750,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $109.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

