Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 392,676 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392,676 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.59% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $168,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $114,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after acquiring an additional 446,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after acquiring an additional 405,937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 283,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.99. 543,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,751. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

