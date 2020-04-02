Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 53,315 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Yum China worth $177,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.57. 1,119,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,508. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

