Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 571,249 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $134,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,627,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 649,980 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

