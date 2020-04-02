Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 75,418 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 4.20% of Cimpress worth $147,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $4,998,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. 7,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,148. Cimpress NV has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from to in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

