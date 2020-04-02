Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,037 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Xcel Energy worth $141,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,516 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,217. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

