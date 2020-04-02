Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,550,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 186,944 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 10.01% of Arcos Dorados worth $166,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $621.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

