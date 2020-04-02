Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $138,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,682,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.79. The company had a trading volume of 271,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,635. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

