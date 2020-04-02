Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,722 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of KLA worth $149,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in KLA by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $132.01. 337,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

