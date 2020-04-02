Nxt (NXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005419 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Indodax, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.