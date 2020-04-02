NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,531.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,967.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $40,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 508,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 373,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,351,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 118.84, a current ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market cap of $603.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

