Observer (OBSR) Trading Up 80.3% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Observer has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $3.44 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. During the last week, Observer has traded up 80.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.02595957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194095 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

