Obyte Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,353.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $6,353.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.31 or 0.00285151 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,529 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

