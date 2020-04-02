Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $0.0479 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $33.37 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol's genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens.

The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

