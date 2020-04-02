Octoin Coin (OCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $38,948.58 and $9.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.02568511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00194607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.