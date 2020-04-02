ODEM Price Hits $0.0369 on Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $387,006.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

