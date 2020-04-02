ODUWA (OWC) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $235,455.86 and approximately $49,441.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029561 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000484 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,888.80 or 1.00950989 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068389 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000778 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001482 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.