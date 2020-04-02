OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) vs. CHINA RESOURES/ADR (NYSE:CRPJY) Critical Comparison

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A OGE Energy 1 6 0 0 1.86

OGE Energy has a consensus target price of $39.43, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given OGE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A OGE Energy 19.43% 10.64% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and OGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.82 billion 0.60 $504.08 million $1.58 11.62 OGE Energy $2.23 billion 2.61 $433.60 million $2.16 13.46

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

OGE Energy beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 11 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,616 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 52 substations and 5,100 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems include 345 substations; 29,345 structure miles of overhead lines; 2,940 miles of underground conduit; and 10,932 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 297 miles of underground conduit, and 685 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

