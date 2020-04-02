Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Okta worth $48,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 204,012 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $20,972,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $2,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 868,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.