OmiseGO Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $77.64 million and $142.31 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008129 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, IDAX and Exmo. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Huobi, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, IDCM, B2BX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDAX, FCoin, ABCC, Iquant, Binance, Coinone, Bittrex, Hotbit, Fatbtc, TOPBTC, C2CX, ChaoEX, Coinrail, Bithumb, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Gate.io, Mercatox, BitMart, GOPAX, CoinEx, OKEx, Bitbns, Braziliex, IDEX, Livecoin, BitForex, DigiFinex, Koinex, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Kyber Network, Ovis, COSS, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Tidex, DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Upbit, Independent Reserve, BigONE, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Poloniex, DDEX, Crex24, Neraex, Bancor Network, TDAX, Exmo, BitBay and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

