Open Trading Network (OTN) One Day Volume Tops $169.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 2% against the dollar. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $10,470.29 and $169.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bit-Z, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

