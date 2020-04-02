Oppenheimer Cuts InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InVitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 4,036,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,318. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.16.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that InVitae will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $137,412.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,270.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $2,053,000. Royce & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in InVitae by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 622,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InVitae by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

