Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Option Care Health stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $720.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.