Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Opus has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. Opus has a market cap of $138,463.45 and $4.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02601350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00194577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

