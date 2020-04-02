Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

