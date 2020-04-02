Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $345,891.57 and $5.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.01000974 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00173046 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007226 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00073864 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

