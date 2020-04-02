Orbs (ORBS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Orbs has a total market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02601350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00194577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,098,864,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

