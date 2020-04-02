Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $334,283.83 and $43,095.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, C-CEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02595448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Mercatox, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Livecoin, TOPBTC, C-CEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

