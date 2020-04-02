Osisko gold royalties Ltd to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.28.

Shares of OR opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is -12.90%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.