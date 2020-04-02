Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 81,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.